4 reasons hourly workers reject jobs - and what to do about them

As a business owner or hiring manager, you're probably aware that bringing on talent is easier said than done. And it can be especially tricky when you're looking to hire workers on an hourly basis. That's why it pays to gain insight into what drives today's candidates to reject hourly jobs. To this end, staffing platform BlueCrew did some digging, and based on its findings, here are four reasons why hourly workers might be quick to say no to an offer.

1. Location

Generally speaking, workers want a short, convenient commute, and this applies to those paid by the hour as well. Now you may not be able to change your office location, but what you can do is be more flexible with regard to remote work arrangements. That could mean letting hourly employees work from home once or twice a week to cut down on their commute time, or it could mean letting them telecommute on occasion as circumstances warrant it.

2. Scheduling

These days, workers want the option to choose their own hours and uphold a schedule that fits into their lives. If you're too rigid with your schedule, you may lose out on talent that could otherwise serve your business well. Of course, not every job lends to scheduling flexibility. For example, if you need a customer service representative to specifically handle the evening shift, you can't then allow the person who takes on that role to work in the morning and get out early. But when there's room for flexibility, it pays to offer it.

3. Job function

Nobody wants to sign up for a boring job, or one whose daily tasks seem glaringly unpleasant. In today's competitive job market, hourly workers can afford to be more choosey about how they spend their days, so if you're looking to fill some positions that are heavy on grunt work, you may need to rethink those roles and find ways to incorporate some more appealing tasks into the mix.

4. Pay

It stands to reason that hourly workers would rather earn more money than less. And in some cases, a small bump in pay could spell the difference between attracting talent versus having your job offers rejected. To this end, review your compensation strategy and make sure the hourly wages you're dishing out are on par with your competition. If they're not, you may need to shift some resources to pay your workers better.

The right hourly workers can add a lot of value to your business, and not having to pay on a salary basis means that you, as an employer, get more flexibility with regard to how much those employees cost you. But the last thing you want to do is spin your wheels in an effort to attract hourly workers, so if you've been struggling to hire, keep the above points in mind. In many cases, being a bit more generous, creative, and flexible could help you grow your staff and get your business the support it needs to thrive.

