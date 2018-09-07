4 Pines Brewing Company creating world's first beer for space

Imagine if you could crack open an ice cold brew… in space.

Continue Reading Below

“The story will one day be a space engineer walks into a bar and simply asks the question how would you like to put your beer in space,” Jaron Mitchell, the co-founder of 4 Pines Brewing Company, told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during “Mornings with Maria” on Friday.

4 Pines has partnered with a space engineering firm to create what it says is the perfect brew and bottle to be guzzled, for the first time ever, beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

Space exploration has typically been limited to astronauts, but it might not be long before tourists have a chance to travel to outer space. Entrepreneurs including Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk have drawn up plans to send tourists to the moon.

“So what’s different about space and earth? That’s the big question, because we are now going from a place where only 500 astronauts have ever been, to a place where now tourists are going to go,” Mitchell said. “One of the first luxuries they are going to want is a beer, right?”

So what does space beer taste like?

Advertisement

According to Mitchell, the ability to taste is dulled in space, so expect “bigger, richer flavors.” Since alcohol is absorbed differently in your body in space, they have also figured a way to digest it properly.

“If you imagine all of us in a space bar in a few years time, on Earth if I burp the gas comes up, the liquid stays down. In space, in the space bar, the gas and liquid come up and the gas and liquid stay down,” he said. “It’s called a wet burp.”

They also redesigned and reengineered fluid mechanics.

“Astronauts have been using squeeze bottles, Camelbacks, those kind of things to get water, coffee, orange juice, etc.,” he said. “There’s a famous bit of footage from the 1970’s, this is where they worked it out, where there is an astronaut literally with his head in a bottle like a cat licking a saucer trying to get coffee out of [it]… because of surface tension and gravity we can’t get this thing out of the vessel.”

The cost of the space ale hasn’t been determined yet, but Mitchell knows one thing for sure: They are creating the “perfect beer for space.”