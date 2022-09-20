Yoga enthusiasts demand Lululemon, which boasts climate commitments, transition away from burning coal

More than 1,500 yoga teachers and students are urging fitness apparel retailer Lululemon to phase out its use of coal to manufacture its products.

Advocacy groups Stand.earth and Actions Speaks Louder penned an open letter to the company demanding it transition to 100% renewable energy by 2030. The letter was signed by 1,698 yoga teachers and students from 30 countries.

"Climate change threatens our future and we all have to do our part to reduce emissions, including lululemon," Off The Matt co-founder Hala Khouri wrote.

According to the petition, almost half of Lululemon's energy-powering factories come from burning coal. It says the company's reliance on coal as a source of energy is "extremely harmful" to both people and the environment, particularly in countries where Lululemon products are manufactured, such as Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The climate campaign cited a 2018 Harvard study, which found that nearly one in five premature deaths globally are caused by air pollution.

"Burning coal to make hoodies and ‘Hotty Hot’ high-rise pants is unacceptable," signed Prajna Yoga co-founder Tias Little. "This pulls yoga down into the fires of mindless greed and consumption. I am glad to support this much needed public presentation around the global crisis of coal and specifically the tact Lululemon has made to exploit this."

Dozens of yoga fanatics and other climate activists participated in a yoga protest earlier this month outside Lululemon’s headquarters in Vancouver, Canada.

Lululemon boasts itself as a climate-friendly retail company. Its motto is "Be Human, Be Well, and Be Planet."

And in a report released last week, said it reached an 82% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at its facilities, exceeding its goal of 60%.

The activist groups said fossil fuels make up 73% of Lululemon’s current energy production. Coal accounts for 49%, gas makes up 19% and oil makes up 5%. Renewables sit at just 4% and hydropower makes up the rest of the 23%.

Lululemon Athletica did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.