Woman accidentally inundated with over 130 Target packages: report

Target recently inundated a woman with a large amount of packages containing products she hadn’t ordered on accident, according to a recent report.

Over the course of just a handful of days, Kelly Witter of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, said she has accidentally received over 130 packages of eyewear from the retailer’s website purchased by other individuals, KARE 11 reported Friday. She described the experience to the local media outlet as "a little overwhelming" and a "nuisance."

Those unwanted packages reportedly piled up while she was out of town for a weekend.

"I’ve already broken down 133 boxes and brought them down to recycling," she told the outlet. "When I came up from the recycling room, there were ten more boxes stacked up. I said, ‘If any more show up, I’m going to go berserk.’"

TARGET MAKES LOW-COST THANKSGIVING MEAL AN OPTION FOR CUSTOMERS

Target did not respond to a FOX Business request for comment by the time of publication.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 129.65 -0.24 -0.18%

Target has reportedly offered an apology to Witter, telling KARE 11 that the items "were shipped in error from a Target vendor" and that the company has "worked with that vendor to stop the shipments immediately, and to understand how this mistake occurred in the first place."

Target Corp

"We’ve made arrangements for all of the mistaken packages to be picked up from Ms. Witter’s home promptly, and we’ve offered her a gift card for her inconvenience," the Minneapolis-based retailer reportedly continued. "We’re also donating all of the mistakenly shipped glasses to charity."

TARGET REPORTEDLY TESTING 10-ITEM LIMIT FOR SELF-CHECKOUT

Witter had identified the vendor as ICU Eyewear, an eyewear company that she said she had bought glasses from through Target one time in the past, according to KARE 11. Erroneous deliveries of a couple boxes at a time started after that, with the Minnesota woman reportedly flagging the recurring issue to the retailer multiple times.

Witter pegged the eyewear packages that have been accidentally delivered to her as being worth over $3,000 collectively, according to KARE 11.

ICU Eyewear has been around for decades, offering reading glasses, sunglasses and other items. On top of Target, retailers like Amazon, Home Depot and Walmart also carry its products.

TARGET'S IN AN IRONIC TWIST: LOCKING UP ‘PAIR OF THIEVES’ UNDIES TO DO CHRONIC THEFT

Overall, about 16.8% of Target’s sales in the third-quarter originated from digital, according to the retailer.

In the third quarter, the company saw $25.4 billion in revenues, roughly $25 billion of which came from sales. Its quarterly net earnings were $971 million.