Target reportedly testing 10-item limit for self checkout

Target is reportedly trialing a 10-item limit for self checkout registers.

CNN reported Saturday on the retailer’s implementation of the new rule as part of a trial. Target has goals of gaining a "better" understanding of the preferences of its customers as well as trimming down how long they must wait in line to pay with the limit the company is trying out, a spokesperson told the outlet. Any customer with more than 10 items will be directed to a full-service lane with a cashier.

The testing of the item limit at self checkout has rolled out at a small number of locations, according to CNN. The retailer maintains over 1,950 total stores across America.

FOX Business reached out to Target for additional comment on the policy.

Reports of Target consumers seeing the 10-items limit at some self checkouts previously surfaced in October, with certain Maine stores apparently using it. The company has provided self checkout as an option to customers for years.

During the retailer’s third-quarter earnings call last week, COO John Mulligan said the company has "been focused on the front of store experience with the goal of providing consistently great service through the in-store checkout experience, along with drive-up and in-store pickup."

"And because our guests tell us they enjoy interacting with our team, since we’ve refocused on the front-end experience, we’ve seen more than a 6 percentage point increase in the usage of full service lanes across the chain," he continued.

Target has brought in $74.34 billion worth of revenue in the first three quarters of the year, down 2.87% compared to the $76.61 billion it posted in the same nine-month span last year. Its net earnings in the first three quarters widened by 44.7% year-over-year, hitting $2.76 billion.

CEO Brian Cornell said last week the company was "continuing to make investments throughout our business – in our assortment, our team and the services we offer – to provide the newness, affordability and convenience our guests want during the holiday season and beyond."

