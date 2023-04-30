Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco Whole Foods hit with 560 calls of violence, drugs, vagrants before closing: report

At least 14 people were arrested at the Whole Foods in San Francisco before it shuttered after 13 months

'San Fransicko' author and 'Twitter Files' journalist Michael Shellenberger says Gov. Newsom is 'out to lunch' running for president and attacking GOP member instead of addressing California's crime.

San Francisco is in a crime ‘freefall’: Michael Shellenberger 

‘San Fransicko’ author and 'Twitter Files' journalist Michael Shellenberger says Gov. Newsom is ‘out to lunch’ running for president and attacking GOP member instead of addressing California’s crime.

Workers at a San Francisco Whole Foods Market were routinely threatened with weapons before the crime-plagued store announced it was shuttering after a little more than a year in business.

Records of 568 emergency calls to the Market Street store over 13 months showed chaotic incidents, including vagrants throwing food, yelling, engaging in fights and attempting to defecate on the floor, according to the New York Times.

"Male [with] machete is back," according to one 911 call. "Another security guard was just assaulted," according to another call.

View of Whole Foods in downtown San Francisco

A Whole Foods in downtown San Francisco announced in April it was closing, citing crime near the store. (Fox 2)

One call noted that security guards at the store were assaulted by a knife-wielding man, who then sprayed employees with a fire extinguisher.

One man reportedly overdosed from fentanyl and methamphetamine in the bathroom in September, according to the Times.

At least 14 people were arrested during the 13 months the Whole Foods in the downtown was open, which included serious charges of grand theft and battery, according to the outlet.

San Francisco's skyline is seen in California

An aerial view of the San Francisco skyline, Oct. 28, 2021. (Reuters/Carlos Barria / Reuters Photos)

Police noted that criminals were seen emerging from the store with large quantities of alcohol, and that more than 250 baskets were stolen before the store stocked another 50 that also went missing.

The store cut its operating hours in October amid high theft and hostile visitors, one of the store's managers told The San Francisco Standard. In November, the store changed its bathroom rules after workers found syringes and pipes.

The Standard noted that deteriorating crime and drug use conditions on the street near the grocery store led to its closure.

whole foods logo

Whole Foods Market, which is owned by Amazon, lasted 13 months in downtown San Francisco before closing amid rampant crime and drug use. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being," a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location."

The San Francisco Police Department has hemorrhaged more than 330 officers since 2017 and its staffing level of about 1,500 officers falls short of its goal of 2,100 officers.

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.