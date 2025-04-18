Expand / Collapse search
What stores are open, closed on Easter Sunday?

Macy's, Costco and Sam's Club will be closed for Easter holiday

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed wholesale egg costs going down after a national outbreak of bird flu, during Thursday's Cabinet meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump. (Credit: Pool) video

USDA secretary says Easter is 'the Super Bowl for eggs,' touts price cuts

If you're looking to do some last-minute shopping for food or other items, a significant number of stores will be open for business on Easter Sunday.

Still, some stores will have limited hours or be closed entirely in observance of the holiday.

Here is a list of the retailers that are welcoming customers on the holiday:

Albertsons Companies

A majority of Albertsons Companies banner stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb, are open on Easter Sunday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images)

A majority of Albertsons Companies banner stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb, are open on Easter Sunday. The company suggests customers check with their local banner store for pharmacy hours on Easter.

RETAIL SALES SURGED IN MARCH

Costco

Costco

Costco's website says that all warehouse locations are closed for the holiday. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Costco's website says that all warehouse locations are closed on Easter Sunday.

CVS

CVS

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Easter, some with reduced hours. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Easter, although some stores may have reduced hours. The company recommends that customers call their local store before visiting or check the hours on its website.

Food Lion

Food Lion grocery stores will be open during normal operating hours on Easter Sunday. (Davis Turner/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Food Lion grocery stores will be open during normal operating hours on Easter Sunday. While many Food Lion stores are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., specific store hours vary by location.

Kroger

Most Kroger Family of Companies stores are open during their regular hours. (Photographer: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

While some divisions may have small store-by-store variations, most Kroger Family of Companies stores are open during their regular hours on Easter.

Macy's

Macy's Department Store

Macy's stores will be closed on Sunday. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

All of the retailer's stores will be closed for the holiday.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid

Rite Aid's pharmacies will be closed on Easter, but the front-end portions of stores will be open. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rite Aid's pharmacies will be closed on Easter, but the front end portions of stores will be open. The company recommends customers check its website for exact store hours.

Target

Target shoppers

Target is closing all stores for the Easter holiday. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

All Target stores are closed on Easter Sunday.

Walmart 

Walmart stores nationwide will be open for business on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Walmart stores nationwide will be open for business on Sunday. However, Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, will be closed for the holiday.

Wegmans

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: The Wegmans corporate logo hangs outside their Astor Place grocery store on October 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Wegmans stores are open for business on Sunday. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company's grocery stores are open regular hours on Easter.

Walgreens

Walgreens

Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate their regular hours. (iStock / iStock)

Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate their regular hours. No changes are being made for Easter. Walgreens recommends customers check the store locator on its website to determine the hours of their local store.