What stores are open, closed on Easter Sunday?

If you're looking to do some last-minute shopping for food or other items, a significant number of stores will be open for business on Easter Sunday.

Still, some stores will have limited hours or be closed entirely in observance of the holiday.

Here is a list of the retailers that are welcoming customers on the holiday:

Albertsons Companies

A majority of Albertsons Companies banner stores, including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb, are open on Easter Sunday. The company suggests customers check with their local banner store for pharmacy hours on Easter.

Costco

Costco's website says that all warehouse locations are closed on Easter Sunday.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on Easter, although some stores may have reduced hours. The company recommends that customers call their local store before visiting or check the hours on its website.

Food Lion

Food Lion grocery stores will be open during normal operating hours on Easter Sunday. While many Food Lion stores are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., specific store hours vary by location.

Kroger

While some divisions may have small store-by-store variations, most Kroger Family of Companies stores are open during their regular hours on Easter.

Macy's

All of the retailer's stores will be closed for the holiday.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid's pharmacies will be closed on Easter, but the front end portions of stores will be open. The company recommends customers check its website for exact store hours.

Target

All Target stores are closed on Easter Sunday.

Walmart

Walmart stores nationwide will be open for business on Sunday. However, Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, will be closed for the holiday.

Wegmans

The company's grocery stores are open regular hours on Easter.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate their regular hours. No changes are being made for Easter. Walgreens recommends customers check the store locator on its website to determine the hours of their local store.