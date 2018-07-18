What glitches? Amazon’s latest Prime Day made ‘history'

Despite some early glitches stalling some Prime members’ shopping, Amazon announced Wednesday that its annual event was a huge hit—in fact it was the company’s biggest shopping event yet.

Continue Reading Below

While the e-commerce giant didn’t release specifics on sales, it did reveal that more than 100 million products were purchased during its 36-hour sale, Prime Day, which is a holiday the company’s drummed up four years ago for its 20th anniversary.

“On a day (and a half) with more than one million deals worldwide offered exclusively to Prime members, sales this Prime Day surpassed Cyber Monday, Black Friday and the previous Prime Day, when comparing 36-hour periods, making this once again the biggest shopping event in Amazon history,” the company said in a release.

And, the event was not only a hit for Amazon’s featured sellers but also for the company’s devices. Sales for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot made history too becoming the “biggest event ever for Amazon devices.”

But the retail giant isn’t just bragging about its own wins, it also said the event also grew more than $1 billion in sales for small and medium-sized businesses.

Prime Day also helped the company expand its membership reach. The company said it welcomed more new members than any previous day and for the first time, members in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Advertisement

While details on how well Amazon’s newest addition, Whole Foods, which it acquired almost one year ago, did on Prime Day were left out, the company did reveal its best-selling item was organic strawberries.

Ahead of the annual event on Monday, the company also got hit with boycotts and protests from Amazon workers all across Europe, who were fed up with how the company has been treating them.

Also, this year, many retailers, including Target and Walmart, created a “Prime Day” of their own this year to compete and offer opposing deals. Target, in particular, announced on Wednesday that it had its “highest single day of traffic and sales of 2018” during Prime Day, as well.

Both Amazon and Target shares took a dip Wednesday on the news.