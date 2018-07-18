Thanks to Amazon, Target just logged its best online sales day this year

Amazon’s self-made holiday, Prime Day, not only proved to be a big winner for the e-commerce giant but also its competition.

Continue Reading Below

While Amazon announced Wednesday that sales for its annual shopping event were in fact the company’s biggest, Target also released a statement saying that Prime Day was a major hit for it, too.

Target said that Tuesday (aka Prime Day) was “the highest single day of traffic and sales” of online purchases this year.

“Millions of guests shopped Target.com, with top sellers including small appliances, beauty and personal care, baby gear, home and tech items,” Target said in a release Wednesday.

The Minneapolis-based retailer also plugged its imitation of Amazon’s Prime membership, which is referred to as Target REDcard holders, saying those members saved an additional 5% on items and received free two-day shipping on “most items.”

More on this Amazon shrugs off boycott ahead of Prime Day

Advertisement

But unlike Amazon, guests not shopping with the company’s REDcard, were still eligible for free two-day shipping with purchases of $35 or more. Additionally, the discount retailer said it was also giving shoppers who spent more than $100 on Target.com a free six-month membership for same-day delivery via Shipt to compete with Amazon’s specials.

Yet, Amazon doesn’t seemed affected by the competition this year as the retailer said on Wednesday, shortly after Target’s statement, that this year’s Prime Day was its “biggest in history.” Without providing full specifics, Amazon said Prime members purchased more than 100 million products during this year’s event despite some early glitches on Monday that stalled many shoppers from purchasing items.

However, Walmart, Amazon’s main competitor, which also featured a slew of deals for Prime Day has been mum on its sales this week.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.