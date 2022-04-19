Wawa eyeing Florida Panhandle region, south Alabama for store expansion

Wawa is planning to expand its retail footprint in the Florida Panhandle region and adjacent markets in South Alabama over the next few years.

APPLE STORE WORKERS START UNION EFFORT, COLLECTING SIGNATURES

The convenience store chain says it is actively looking into potential sites for new stores in Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as Mobile, Alabama. The company currently plans to open up to 40 stores in the markets, with the first locations expected to begin operating in 2024.

"Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from so many people from so many areas, who are interested in having a Wawa closer to home. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Wawa’s one-of-a-kind brand and offering to these new markets in the near future," John Poplawski, Wawa's vice president of real estate, said in a statement. "We look forward to expanding beyond our current reach and serving these new markets with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Wawa's first Florida store opened in Orlando across from SeaWorld on July 18, 2012. The location will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2022. The company currently employs nearly 10,000 associates across the Sunshine State and plans to open its 250th Florida store later this year.

In 2022, Wawa is planning to open 54 new stores across its current markets. In addition to Florida, those markets include Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.