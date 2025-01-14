Walmart unveils new logo in first ‘brand refresh’ in nearly 2 decades

Walmart is refreshing its logo for the first time in nearly two decades, highlighting its evolution while also serving as a nod to its past, the big-box retailer announced Monday.

The word mark on the redesigned logo was inspired by founder Sam Walton’s classic trucker hat and features a typeface in bold and a darker blue, the company said. The logo also retains the iconic yellow spark, which received its own subtle refresh.

"This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow," said William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. "While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us."

The company said the brand refresh "will help Walmart build credibility and connection."

"As our customers evolve, we will too," White said. "Our Walmart will always be their Walmart, and our brand will always be a testament to how we innovate and change alongside them."

Walmart plans to roll out the refresh across its website, app and in stores beginning in January 2025 and continuing throughout the year.

The last time Walmart redesigned its logo was in 2008, when the company dropped the star used to hyphenate "Wal-Mart," and made it one word. It also incorporated the yellow spark.

Walmart reported that its third-quarter revenue climbed more than 5% from the prior quarter to $169.6 billion, beating Wall Street's estimate of $167.72 billion. Adjusted earnings per share also beat Wall Street estimates by 5 cents.

In the U.S., the company operates just over 4,600 stores and employs about 1.6 million associates. That does not include the 599 Sam's Club membership warehouses it also operates in the U.S.

Fox Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.