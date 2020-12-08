Walmart, Sam's Club selling a series of at-home COVID-19 tests – here's how much they cost

Walmart and Sam's Club have rolled out a series of at-home coronavirus test kits online, but they cost a pretty penny.

Continue Reading Below

Customers can get their hands on a variety of COVID-19 test collection kit options on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com that range in price from $99 to $135.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 149.62 +1.46 +0.99%

WHERE CAN I BUY AN AT-HOME CORONAVIRUS TEST AND HOW MUCH DOES ONE COST?

The kits range from a basic at-home COVID-19 test requiring either a nasal swab or saliva sample to more complex kits that test for the flu as well as COVID-19. The kits are then shipped to labs with standard shipping, which is already built into the price, according to Walmart's website.

However, for a slightly higher cost, certain kits can be purchased with express shipping in order to get results to the lab even faster.

Walmart said the tests have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories.

WALMART HEIRS FUND STARTUP DEVELOPING AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS

However, in order to get the kit, customers must first purchase a code providing access to a health survey. Once completed, a "physicians’ order is generated if appropriate" and the purchase will be finalized, Walmart said.

The kit is then mailed to the customer, who is supposed to mail to the lab for results. The results are estimated to take up to 48 hours after the lab receives the sample, according to the company.

However, some test collection kits come with a telehealth call if a customer received a positive result.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Walmart says its at-home testing options build upon previous coronavirus testing efforts that were initiated roughly nine months ago when it started to utilize its parking lots for testing sites. It also began launching testing at its pharmacy drive-thru windows.

To date, there are nearly 600 testing locations supported by Walmart and its partners, according to the retailer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS