Where can I buy an at-home coronavirus test and how much does one cost?

As coronavirus testing has ramped up across the country, some companies have made it possible for the average American to adminster a test from the comfort of their own home.

Continue Reading Below

At home tests are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and are performed either by nasal swab or saliva collection.

Below are some of the companies who offer at-home coronavirus tests and how much each one costs:

SECOND CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN NOT NEEDED IN STATES WITH SPIKING CASE NUMBERS: DR. INGLESBY

Pixel by LabCorp

Pixel by LabCorp offers an at-home coronavirus test kit for $119, but those who are eligible may be able to get it at no upfront cost either through their insurance plan or through funding from the federal government.

To order a test kit, customers are asked to take an online survey which will ask you questions on symptoms you are feeling related to COVID-19. The test requires a physician's order and will be mailed overnight to you through FedEx.

The test kit includes a nasal swab to administer the test, a test tube to put your sample in, and packaging to send your sample to the lab. Results for this test are typically available online in 1-2 days after your sample has been received by the lab, but this can vary based on demand.

The Pixel by LabCorp test is available in 46 states, excluding New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Rhode Island due to FDA restrictions.

WHAT ARE ALL THE CORONAVIRUS TESTING METHODS?

Everlywell

Everlywell offers an at-home coronavirus test kit for $109 to those who are 18 years or older. The cost of an Everlywell test kit may be covered by participating plans that include a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA) or you can send your receipt to your insurance company to be reimbursed. Test kits are limited to 1 test per household.

To order a test kit, customers will be asked to take a screening questionnaire for based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The test will be mailed to you in 3-5 business days.

The test kit includes a nasal swab to administer the test, a test tube to put your sample in, an ID sticker to attach to your sample and packaging to send your sample to the lab. Your test must be shipped to the lab on the same day you receive it and your kit must be registered online before mailing it to the lab. Results are available online within 1-2 business days of the lab receiving your sample.

Everlywell's test is available in 46 states, excluding New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Rhode Island due to FDA restrictions.

WHERE CAN YOU GET A CORONAVIRUS TEST?

Vault

Vault offers an at-home, saliva-based test kit for $150 that can be ordered online. Vault tests may be covered by participating FSA or HSA plans or you can send your receipt to your insurance company to be reimbursed.

Customers enter their personal details and are asked to describe symptoms that they are experiencing, risk factors and pertinent health history online. The test requires a physician's order and will be mailed overnight to you. Orders are limited to 1 test per person per week.

When your kit arrives and you are ready to collect your sample, you will be instructed to log in to your Vault account and connect via a Zoom video call with a Vault test supervisor who will guide you through producing your saliva sample and collecting it in the tube provided in your kit. You will be required to show a government ID and you should not eat, drink or chew gum for 30 minutes before providing the sample.

Once completed, you will mail the test to the lab with the overnight shipping label and packaging provided. You should receive email confirmation within 24 hours that your sample made it to the lab. You can receive your results via email or through your online Vault account 48-72 hours later.

The Vault test is available in every state, excluding Alaska.

FDA WARNS TESTING COMPANIES OVER ILLEGAL CORONAVIRUS HOME TESTS

Vitagene

Vitagene offers at-home coronavirus test kit for $129 that can be ordered online. Vitagene tests may be covered by participating FSA or HSA plans or you can send your receipt to your insurance company to be reimbursed.

Customers will be asked to complete a questionnaire to assess their risk to the coronavirus and their eligibility for a test kit. If approved, you will be able to order a test kit online to assist with collecting your saliva sample. You will receive your test kit within 2-3 days with priority shipping.

Once you receive your test kit, you must register it online and create an account. You will be asked to enter personal details and your Kit ID located on the saliva collection test tube.

Carefully follow the onscreen instructions and proceed to collect your saliva in the provided tube. Once completed, you will be provided with a complimentary express/priority shipping label via USPS. The lab will make your results available online within 72 hours of receiving your sample.

Vitagene's test is available in all 50 states.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

hims & hers

Hims & hers offers an at-home coronavirus test kit for $150 that can be ordered online and are limited to 1 per customer. Customers will be asked to provide information about their health and lifestyle as well as medical history and any current symptoms potentially related to COVID-19.

You will then have a consultation with a qualified physician to answer your questions and talk to you about potential treatments and if the hims & hers test is right for you. You will need to provide a government-issued ID and credit card for identification.

If it is determined that you are eligible for the test, the hims & hers test kit will be mailed to you overnight. You will be given a test tube along with instructions on how to conduct your saliva collection.

Once completed, you will ship it to the lab with the prepaid priority mailing label provided to you within 24 hours of saliva collection. Test results are made available online through your Hims & Hers online account 3-5 days after the saliva sample is shipped to the lab.

Hims & hers test availability varies by state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS