Walmart reaches $65M settlement with cashiers over seating

By RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart reached a preliminary agreement this week to pay $65 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from roughly 100,000 California-based cashiers who accused the retail giant of failing to provide seating during their shifts, a company official confirmed on Friday.

Originally filed in 2009, the suit alleged that Walmart violated state law by failing to provide the seats. Walmart argued seats were not a reasonable accommodation because cashiers’ responsibilities often require movement, such as scanning and bagging items.

“Both sides are pleased to have reached a proposed resolution,” a Walmart spokesman said, noting that the terms were still subject to approval by a federal judge.

Reuters was first to report the proposed settlement. The case had been scheduled to go to trial later this year.

Walmart allows cashiers with medical conditions to sit on stools during their shifts, Reuters reported. Store managers can also grant permission for seating.

