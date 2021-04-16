Walmart piloting French bakery La Madeline in-stores

A taste of Paris meets Walmart.

The big-box retailer is partnering with popular French Bakery & Café chain La Madeline to open locations at stores beginning in Texas, the chain announced this week.

La Madeline, a restaurant chain with more than 80 bakeries across the country in North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida, among other markets, is known for its French-inspired favorites like crème brûlée and a Nutella croissant muffin, will open initially in 10 test locations around Dallas-Fort Worth.

The first outpost of the bakery will be in Garland this July, and the others will debut after that. Each outpost will be between 980 to 2,209 square feet, the bakery said in a press release. The Walmart outposts will serve up French pastries and more Americanized options like tomato basil soup, pizza and chicken caesar salad that have been tailored specifically to the Walmart locations.

"We’re very excited about Walmart’s curated food service experience for customers," La Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur said in a statement. "We look forward to making it even more convenient for the DFW community to enjoy the la Madeleine experience, while also introducing our French comfort food to Walmart shoppers that are looking for more diverse dining choices."

Walmart will serve up dine-in and grab-and-go options at the in-store La Madeline locations.

The retailer last week announced it was bringing on new food partners, including Yum! Brands owned Domino’s Pizza and Taco Bell after the closure of hundreds of its former outposts of McDonald’s and Subway chains in stores.