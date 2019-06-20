Walmart laying off nearly 600 corporate employees from its North Carolina office

Walmart will lay off 569 finance and accounting employees from its corporate office in North Carolina later this year.

The layoffs at the Charlotte offices will be effective on Sept. 13, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification from June 12.

The retailer will instead outsource its finance work to New York-based Genpact, a global professional services company. The layoffs were first reported by Retail Dive on Tuesday.

The layoffs will begin in September and will run through March 2020, according to the website.

Employees will be able to look for work at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores nearby if they choose. The company will also provide outplacement services.

According to the site, the corporate office in Charlotte will remain open for its human resources-like “people solutions” team.

"This was a difficult decision that affects friends and associates we care about deeply,” a Walmart spokesperson told Retail Dive. “We appreciate their important contributions, and we're committed to handling every transition over the next seven months smoothly and respectfully.”

"As our company continues evolving, we've said we must strike the right balance between managing the needs of our business, our associates and our customers,” the spokesperson added.

The company did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for further comment on Thursday morning.

Last November, Walmart announced it was transferring 570 finance and accounting employees from its Arkansas headquarters to Genpact.

The company reportedly hired all the workers who wished to make the move and kept them in Bentonville, where Genpact is leasing a building on Walmart's campus.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time that a Walmart official said the company made every effort to ensure the workers would have the same jobs at Genpact, with comparable pay and benefits. Workers who declined the move reportedly got 60 days with pay to search for other jobs.

Walmart Vice President Clay Johnson said at the time the move would allow the retailer's global business services division to move its operations more into digital technology.

Genpact describes itself as a global professional services company with more than 70 offices worldwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.