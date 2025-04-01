Walmart launches Glen Powell's organic food line as consumers eye healthier food options

The food and retail industry is adapting to the rapid shift in consumer preferences toward healthier options.

Food chains are broadening their menus to include healthier choices, while major corporations are investing in healthier brands to strengthen their portfolios. Walmart – the nation's largest private employer – is one of them.

Walmart teamed up with Glen Powell's brand Smash Kitchen to sell its line of organic condiments, free from high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors and other additives, in stores and online nationwide. The lineup includes traditional ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and barbecue sauce in addition to variations including Hot Honey Ketchup and Hot Honey BBQ Sauce.

PEPSICO TO BUY HEALTHY SODA BRAND POPPI FOR NEARLY $2B

The products hit store shelves on Wednesday, catering to the growing number of consumers who are prioritizing health and wellness – including eating foods that are organic and minimally processed. The company has plans to expand into additional pantry essentials, too.

Powell, who created the condiment brand in partnership with Sameer Mehta and Sean Kane, said during a media preview on Tuesday that the team aimed to create a line with "real ingredients that you can pronounce" after he noticed how many questionable ingredients were in everyday pantry staples that his family was eating.

"When I had a niece and nephew, I started seeing how much ketchup, mustard, mayo they were eating, and what was in those things," Powell said. The preservatives, the dyes, high-fructose corn syrup… you become a protective uncle, and you realize you want to give America the best."

Prices for the condiments range between $2.17 and $4.97.

COCA-COLA INTRODUCES CONTENDER IN PREBIOTIC DRINK TREND AS ‘GUT-HEALTHY’ SODAS GAIN POPULARITY

Walmart told FOX Business that the exclusive partnership with Smash Kitchen is "an example of bringing new, innovative brands our customers love – including healthy options – which we’ve seen increased interest in from our customers."

This aligns with comments made by CFO John David Rainey in February, where he noted that sales have shifted toward grocery and health and wellness, and away from general merchandise.

The company said it has received a strong response from customers drawn to Bettergood, the private food brand it launched last year, which features more plant-based products. It has also seen success with its new "modern soda" category, offering healthier alternatives, including naturally sweetened options with probiotics, according to Walmart. This category includes brands such as Zevia, Poppi, Olipop and Culture Pop.

The wellness market is growing as much as 10% per year in the U.S. and is now worth $480 billion, according to a November 2024 report by consulting firm McKinsey. About 82% of Americans now consider wellness a top or important priority in their everyday lives, the report said.

Other companies are getting in on the healthier food and beverage trend as well. PepsiCo has also been expanding its "better-for-you" offerings to tap into the heightened consumer demand. The company acquired prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion last month.

PepsiCo rival Coca-Cola is also jumping into the space by launching its own "gut-healthy" soda, Simply Pop.

Last month, Sweetgreen launched a healthier version of french fries that was made with five ingredients air-fried and made without seed oils as it seeks to "transform fast food."