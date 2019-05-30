Walmart tests new 'fast lane' checkout system to give shoppers a speedy exit

Walmart is giving its customers a chance to make a quick exit after stocking up on items.

The retail giant is testing out new state-of-the-art technology this week at a store in Toronto, Canada. Shoppers at the Toronto-Stockyards location can use the My Walmart app to enter an aisle called the "Fast Lane" for a speedy checkout.

"When My Walmart App users are ready to check out, they enter the 'Fast Lane,' scan the barcode on their order, have the order charged to their credit card on file and show the receipt on their phone to the 'Fast Lane' associate," Walmart Canada explained the process in a news release Wednesday. Employees will also be on hand to help educate customers on the process.

Walmart Canada said it expects to launch the new system at a second spot in Thornhill later this year.

Lee Tappenden, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, said its "urban supercentre concept" proves the retailer is a leader when it comes to innovation.

“We’re introducing new partners, testing new and innovative technologies, integrating eCommerce with bricks-and-mortar and updating our assortment to improve the customer shopping experience and to appeal more to young families in urban markets," Tappenden said in an online statement.

Shoppers at the Toronto-Stockyards location can travel through the "Fast Lane" using the My Walmart app. (Courtesy Walmart Canada)

According to Tappenden, the "Fast Lane" is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Our new concept is a symbol of what’s to come in retail and demonstrates our vision for helping Canadians save money and live better, now and in the future,” he added.

The "Fast Lane" is reminiscent of Walmart's discontinued Scan & Go program, which launched last year, according to Business Insider. Unlike Scan & GO, this version gives customers a dedicated lane to travel through.

Walmart has been implementing new programs in recent months to give customers more convenient options.

Earlier this month, Walmart announced plans for its next-day delivery rollout — just weeks after Amazon said it would invest $800 million to offer free one-day shipping to its Prime members.

In what many consider a jab to Amazon, Walmart said it would offer consumers next-day delivery on a "wide range of general merchandise" worth $35 or more without a membership fee. Walmart's NextDay service kicked off in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California, eventually expanding to 75 percent (including "40 of the top 50 major U.S. metro areas") of the U.S. population by the end of the year.