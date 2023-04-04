Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walmart

Walmart expects 65% of stores to be serviced by automation in 2026

Walmart maintained its forecast for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2024

close
Walmart announced the first phase of its store redesigns in a company blog last year sharing that nearly 1,000 stores have been renovated with the new design. video

Walmart reimagines stores with revamped design, interactive displays

Walmart announced the first phase of its store redesigns in a company blog last year sharing that nearly 1,000 stores have been renovated with the new design.

Walmart said on Tuesday it expects around 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation by the fiscal year 2026. 

In a press release, the U.S. retail giant said around 55% of packages that it processes through its fulfillment centers will be moved to automated facilities and unit cost average could improve by around 20%. 

Walmart

Walmart has historically worked with celebrities to create their own affordable lines. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

The company said it hopes that these changes will create roles that require less physical labor but have a higher rate of pay. Over time the company anticipates increased throughput per person due to the automation while maintaining or even increasing its number of associates as new roles are created. 

WALMART REVAMPS DIGITAL SITE AS DEMAND FOR E-COMMERCE CONTINUES

"It all starts with our associates," said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO, said in a statement. "We are a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer. As it relates to being people-led, it’s about purpose, value, culture, opportunity, and belonging." 

Tuesday’s announcement came just days after the company revealed plans to lay off more than 2,000 people at facilities that fulfill online orders. It was not immediately clear if the push for automation would lead to more layoffs. 

Walmart shopping cart logo

FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Walmart maintained its forecast for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2024 which calls for net sales to rise by 2.5% to 3% and earnings by $5.90 to $6.05 per share. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 