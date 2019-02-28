Will Walmart's decision to replace greeters hurt their business?

Walmart recently announced its decision to phase out their familiar blue vested “greeters” at stores nationwide, telling greeters around the country their positions would be eliminated on April 26 to make room for a more physically demanding “customer host” role.

The announcement left workers, many of whom are disabled, worrying about their future. Some say the move will not bode well for the retail giant’s future bottom line.

“It’s not going to be good PR for them and I think that’s going to come back to haunt them in some respects,” Jillian Melchior, a writer for the Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Page, told Fox Business’ Charles Payne on Thursday.

Melchior said Democrats are pushing towards a “victimhood culture” that provides a perception where the government is there to protect you, a notion she said goes against what the majority of the population feels.

“They want the opportunity to pull themselves up by the bootstraps, to pursue the American dream and I’m all for businesses giving that opportunity,” she said on "Making Money."

Walmart says it is working to place greeters in other positions at the company, but did not disclose how many disabled greeters could lose their jobs.