Walmart CEO says a change in step stools will save the company $30M: report

Walmart’s top executive reportedly shared a seemingly simple solution on Friday that he said is expected to save his company at least $30 million this year.

The change at the company’s distribution centers involves doing away with “clunky, big and heavy” step stools and alternatively using lighter ones, the company’s chief executive officer Doug McMillon said, according to CNBC.

He shed light on the multimillion-dollar savings concept at Walmart’s investors conference, the outlet said.

Walmart reportedly wants their tractor trailers filled to the top with goods in an effort to be efficient and reduce expense.

The company gave its employees a step stool to help achieve this goal but it was bulky, McMillon said. As a result, it reportedly fell into disuse and the tractor trailers weren’t getting completely filled.

McMillion noted improvement since the institution of a lighter step stool and said the company was doing a “much better job” of utilizing space in the trailers, CNBC reported.