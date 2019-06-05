Walmart revamps iconic vest with new look for employees

Walmart announced Wednesday that it's redesigned the iconic vest worn by sales associates.

The retail chain pulled the plug on their old style – “the signature blue or green vest with a yellow Walmart spark” – after getting feedback from employees, the company said in a news release.

The majority of the new vests will be “a neutral steel gray” and feature “a pop of color” on both the trim and the spark logo, Walmart said. The coloring is meant to help make associates more recognizable in the hustle and bustle of the store, it said.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it’s redesigned the iconic vest worn by sales associates. (Walmart)

“The rollout will start this year with each Supercenter and Neighborhood market associate receiving one of the updated vests,” Walmart said.

Vests for Supercenter employees will be steel gray with blue trim, while Neighborhood Market associates’ attire will feature green trim, according to the news release.

The style will vary for self-checkout hosts in Supercenters, who instead will get “an upgraded yellow vest with gray trim,” the company said.

Walmart made other changes to the vest as well, including making them with bigger pockets. The company also said that “each vest is made with Repreve, a fabric made from recycled bottles.”

The company also teased future possibilities for employees “to customize their looks,” which will be revealed later this year.