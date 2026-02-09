Walmart boosts pay potential for some pharmacy staff, college degree not required

Walmart is expanding higher-paying pharmacy leadership roles and boosting earning potential for thousands of workers, opening new career paths that do not require a college degree.

The retail giant said it will elevate about 3,000 positions to pharmacy operations team lead roles, with average pay around $28 an hour and the potential to earn up to $42 an hour plus bonuses, depending on location.

The move is part of Walmart’s effort to strengthen staffing inside its pharmacies while creating clearer advancement opportunities for technicians already working in stores.

"Pharmacy technicians are a critical part of the healthcare journey, supporting patients, coordinating care and helping keep pharmacies running smoothly," the company said. "The new operations team lead role creates opportunities for technicians to step into leadership, build new skills and take on greater responsibility while continuing to serve their communities."

Unlike many healthcare roles, Walmart said these positions – including pharmacy sales associate, pharmacy technician and operations team lead – are open to workers without a college degree. Instead, employees advance through training and certification earned on the job.

Since 2016, more than 22,000 Walmart associates have completed pharmacy certification programs, allowing them to move into leadership roles and higher-paying positions within the company.

Walmart said the changes are aimed at improving patient care while also addressing workforce shortages in healthcare by lowering barriers to entry and advancement.

"By increasing pay, elevating thousands of leadership roles and removing barriers to advancement, we are strengthening pharmacy teams while helping associates build meaningful careers and support healthier communities every day," the company said.