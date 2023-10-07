Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walgreens

Walgreens employees planning walkouts over pharmacy working conditions: source

The walkouts are excepted to take place from Monday to Wednesday

close
Comodo Motors general manager Jordan Baker joins 'The Big Money Show' to discuss the impact on auto dealers and car buyers from the ongoing UAW strike. video

Impact from UAW strike 'is quite a ripple effect' on dealerships: Jordan Baker

Comodo Motors general manager Jordan Baker joins 'The Big Money Show' to discuss the impact on auto dealers and car buyers from the ongoing UAW strike.

Pharmacy employees at some Walgreens stores in the U.S. are planning walkouts next week over challenging working conditions, a source with knowledge of the action confirmed Saturday to Fox News Digital. 

Employees, including pharmacists and technicians, say their current workload that includes administering various vaccinations, could affect patient safety, making it more difficult to fill prescriptions accurately, according to a CNN report. 

The walkouts are excepted to take place from Monday to Wednesday. 

WALGREENS RESOLVES COVID-19 VACCINE SUPPLY AFTER APPOINTMENT CHALLENGES

Outside of Walgreens store

Walgreens pharmacy employees are planning a walkout next week, a source told Fox News Digital.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

As the nation's second-largest pharmacy chain, there are more than 8,600 Walgreens stores in the U.S., and employees at more than 500 of them plan reportedly plan to walk off the job. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 21.81 -0.37 -1.67%

Late last month, employees at CVS pharmacies in the Kansas City area walked off the job in protest of their workload. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"It all relates to not enough dollars going in to hire the appropriate staff to be able to deliver the services," Ron Fitzwater, CEO of the Missouri Pharmacy Association, told the Associated Press.

Walgreens told Reuters in a statement, "We are making significant investments in pharmacist wages and hiring bonuses to attract/retain talent in harder to staff locations."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital reached out to Walgreens for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 