Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer steps down

Roz Brewer was tapped to lead Walgreens in March 2021

Walgreens said Friday that its top boss, Roz Brewer, is stepping down after just more than two years in the role. 

Brewer, who assumed the role of chief executive in March 2021, is also stepping down from the board, effective immediately, the company said. 

Ginger Graham, current lead independent director of Walgreens Boots Alliance, will serve as the interim CEO while the company conducts a search for Brewer's permanent replacement. Brewer will continue to advise Walgreens during that time. 

"On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Roz for her contributions to WBA," said Stefano Pessina, Walgreens Boots Alliance executive chair. "Roz navigated the Company through the global pandemic, overseeing the critical rollout of vaccines in Walgreens pharmacies and to high-risk populations across the country." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 