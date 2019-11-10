Veterans Day restaurants where service members can eat for free

Veterans Day: It’s the time of year when businesses offer a salute to the U.S. military service members, both past and present.

The restaurant sector is one industry that displays its patriotic appreciation with meals that are free of charge. Here is an encompassing list of quick service and sit-down restaurants that are picking up the bill and extending this delectable courtesy throughout the nation on Monday.

Applebee’s

Veterans and active U.S. military members receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s restaurants.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty military get a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations all day. Dine-in and proof of military service is required.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a complimentary meal from California Pizza Kitchen’s Veterans Day menu at participating locations nationwide. Proof of service required.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants.

Cici’s Pizza

Retired military and active-duty service members are being offered a free pizza buffet at CiCi’s Pizza. A valid military ID is required.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans can get a free dessert at any Cracker Barrel and choose from either a Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Dunkin’

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at participating Dunkin’ locations. This promotion limits one donut per customer, but no purchase or military ID is required.

Friendly’s

Veterans and active military can get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner entrée from a special menu at participating Friendly’s. Dine-in and military ID or honorable discharge card required.

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Veterans, retirees and active-duty military can enjoy a complimentary sit-in dinner at Golden Corral.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Veterans and active-duty military can pick from a menu of seven items and receive a free meal at a participating Hurricane Grill & Wings. Dine-in, military ID or uniform required.

IHOP

Retired veterans and active-duty service members can get a free breakfast at IHOP.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Veterans and active military can get a free donut and small coffee at participating Krispy Kreme stores.

Little Caesars Pizza

Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID can get a complimentary $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo at Little Caesars Pizza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal at Olive Garden. Proof of military service is typically required, which includes either a military ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement or Veterans Organization Card.

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans with a valid military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage at Outback Steakhouse. Additionally, veterans can receive 20 percent off on orders from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty and reserve military can receive a complimentary appetizer or dessert at Red Lobster. Valid proof of military service is required.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. Dine-in at Red Robin is required.

7-Eleven

Enrollment is required, but veterans can receive a free coffee of any size when signed up for the Veterans Advantage program. VetRewards subscribers also get 1,000 bonus points on $10 purchases and above all year when shopping at 7-Eleven.

Subway

Veterans with a valid military ID can get a free six-inch sub at select Subway locations.

Texas Road House

Veterans and active military can receive a complimentary lunch on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on at all Texas Roadhouse locations.

TGI Fridays

Veterans and active military with a valid ID can be treated to a free lunch so long as the selected menu item meets the $12 maximum. Guests will also receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at TGI Fridays.

Twin Peaks

Veterans, active and retired military members can receive a free meal from a special menu at participating Twin Peaks restaurants.

White Castle

Veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Breakfast Combo or Castle Combo Meal at White Castle. Proof of military service may be requested or required depending on location.

