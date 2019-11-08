From combat boots to pumps, how one veteran is capitalizing on fashion

Natasha Norie Standard took a leap of faith in 2017, going from paratrooper to fashion phenom. She started the NORIE Shoe Company, a luxury footwear brand that combines comfort and style for women who want to have it all. After spending 20 years in the military and dedicating her life to protect and serve, many would think launching an apparel line would be a piece of cake. However, being an entrepreneur comes with its own set of challenges.

“The reason it's difficult is because you're the new kid on the block and you still have to prove yourself, and people are like: ‘You want to do what?’” Standard told FOX Business.

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was an airborne paratrooper – I used to jump out of planes.” - Natasha Norie Standard/Veteran turned Entrepreneur​​​​​​

Standard was determined to forge her own path. She fell in love with fashion as a 12-year-old in Indiana, admiring classic pieces in her grandmother’s closet. That's also when she got her first "Vogue" magazine.

“You know, living in the Midwest, you have certain sets of clothing. You have winter clothing and you have summer clothing,” she said with a laugh. “And then you have spring clothing with purpose, because of the drastic change in weather.”'

Armed with her life experience and persistent personality, Standard set off to create a namesake shoe business that provides quality and elegance without the typical pain of pumps.

“I will never have a four- or five-inch heel. I will never have a shoe that is designed to be uncomfortable,” Standard explained. “My focus is to have beautiful shoes that are wearable and walkable.”

Standard earned her master's degree in arts at the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2016. A year later, she studied footwear pattern-making and design at the renowned Arsutoria School in Milan, Italy – where she gained insight from luxury shoe manufacturers who have perfected their craft for more than three generations.

When asked what it means to be a veteran and what Veterans Day means to her personally, Standard says America is the best country in the world.

"Being a woman, being a black woman, America gives you opportunities you don't get in other countries. And I can say that because I’ve been to a lot of other countries.” - Natasha Norie Standard/Veteran turned Entrepreneur​​​​​​

“I believe we have the greatest military in the world to protect our civil liberties and our constitutional rights,” Standard continued.

Standard will be joining FOX Nation host Abby Hornacek Monday in FOX Square on Veterans Day.

