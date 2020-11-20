US gun imports boom in 2020

Americans have doubled down on firearm purchases in 2020, which has led to a surge in gun imports, new data shows.

In the third quarter of 2020, imports increased by “an astonishing” 87%, according to Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, which equals about 1.8 million weapons. That includes both handguns and long-guns.

Imports through September were estimated at 4.2 million, which represents a 36% year over year jump.

“Imports through the third quarter this year already exceed those for the whole of 2019,” SAAF chief economist Jurgen Brauer said in a statement.

The top countries of origin for imports were Turkey, Austria, Brazil, Croatia and Italy.

By July estimated gun sales in the U.S. had already outpaced the whole of 2019. In July alone, 2 million firearms were purchased, which marks a 135% increase from the prior year.

Heightened sales have been sustained since the pandemic broke out in March.

As noted by Brauer, imports have played an increasingly important role in the domestic handgun market, as brands like Beretta, Glock and Taurus become more popular.

FOX Business’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.