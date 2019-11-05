UPS gets ready for many happy returns

This holiday season UPS will be handling a lot of deliveries, but the company will also be handling a record number of returns.

UPS says it is a further example of how e-commerce is continuing to change the way people shop for the holidays.

In December, consumers will ship via UPS more than 1 million return packages back to retailers daily and that is expected to last into early January.

About 1.6 million packages per day will account for the initial spike in returns coming the week before Christmas.

The second and largest spike in returns, which UPS calls “National Returns Day,” is expected to occur on Jan. 2 with a whopping 1.9 million packages returned through the UPS network.

That is a 26 percent increase from last year’s peak returns day.

“As retailers start preparing for the busy holiday season, they should certainly be factoring returns into their business plans,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Gone are the days where returns were isolated to January – today’s empowered consumers will be sending packages back to retailers all season long.”

The ability for a retailer to be flexible about returns will go a long way with customers, 73 percent of shoppers surveyed said the overall returns experience impacts their likelihood to purchase from a retailer again.