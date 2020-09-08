Under Armour to lay off 600 as pandemic hurts business

Under Armour will lay off about 600 employees from its global workforce as part of cost-cutting measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling retailer said in an 8-K filing on Tuesday.

The company expects to incur $550 million to $600 million in charges during its restructuring in fiscal 2020, up $75 million compared to its previous estimates. The sum includes approximately $235 million in charges related to employee contract terminations, severance packages and lease terminations.

The majority of costs related to its restructuring plan are expected to occur before the end of 2020, the filing said. Under Armour said it “expects significant long-term cost savings as a result of its 2020 restructuring plan,” including roughly $40 million to $60 million in pre-tax benefits.

Under Armour has struggled to maintain sales in recent years amid a shift toward e-commerce and a consumer preference for athleisure over performance-based apparel.

The company first announced plans to restructure its business in April, days after the worsening pandemic forced retailers around the country to a near-complete halt. The initial plan was developed prior to the pandemic and company officials said they would need to adjust their projections in order to account for the unexpected interruption to business.

Under Armour furloughed 600 workers at its U.S.-based distribution centers in April. At the time, CEO Patrik Frish said the pandemic had resulted in a “significant decline in revenue.”

