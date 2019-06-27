Under Armour developing 'smart' sneaker that reads blood pressure

Under Armour is developing a “smart” sneaker that would track the blood pressure of its wearer, according to a patent filing this week.

The sports apparel brand’s filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office details two versions of a sneaker currently in development. The first version of the sneaker would link to a wearable device and transmit blood pressure that would then be used to adjust the sneaker’s fit for optimal blood flow. The second version of the sneaker contains a “blood pressure detector.”

In the patent filing, Under Armour said the sneaker is meant to help its wearer recover after a “strenuous workout.”

“There exists a need for a device and method to effectively pump blood through the plantar venous plexus and support recovery after engaging in athletic activity,” the company wrote in its filing, dated June 25.

Under Armour representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Baltimore Business Journal was first to report on the filing.

The filing comes as Under Armour and other sports apparel companies seek to integrate technology into their products.

The Baltimore-based company unveiled its first smart shoe, the “HOVR Connected Series,” in 2018. The footwear line measures a runner’s gait and other workout data.

Under Armour rival Nike earlier this year released its “Adapt BB” sneaker, which connects to a digital app that allows users to adjust the fit of their sneaker with the press of a button.