These are the worst passwords of 2018

In an era where data breaches happen on a monthly basis, you would think people would get savvier in protecting themselves, especially with their passwords.

Sadly, that isn’t the case, according to new data. Despite the warnings, people are still using predictable, easily guessable passwords such as “123456” and “password,” claiming the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on this year’s worst passwords list.

Every year, SplashData, which specializes in security applications, compiles the list of the most-used phrases after evaluating more than 5 million leaked passwords on the internet. And, to its disappointment, Americans are still making themselves easy prey to hackers.

“Our hope by publishing this list each year is to convince people to take steps to protect themselves online,” Morgan Slain, CEO of SplashData, Inc., said.

“It’s a real head-scratcher that with all the risks known, and with so many highly publicized hacks such as Marriott and the National Republican Congressional Committee, people continue putting themselves at such risk year after year.”

While several passwords on this year’s list have remained unchanged from years past, one notable newcomer did make the top 25 this year. President Trump officially made his debut with the password, “donald",” showing up as the 23rd most frequently used password.

“Sorry, Mr. President, but this is not fake news – using your name or any common name as a password is a dangerous decision,” Slain added, noting that hackers have found great success in using celebrity names, terms from pop culture and simple keyboard patterns to break into accounts.

SplashData’s 2018 list of the top 15 worst passwords:

1. 123456

Status: unchanged

2. password

Status: unchanged

3. 123456789

Status: up three spots

4. 12345678

Status: down one spot

5. 12345

Status: unchanged

6. 111111

Status: new

7. 1234567

Status: up one spot

8. Sunshine

Status: new

9. qwerty

Status: down five spots

10. iloveyou

Status: unchanged

11. princess

Status: new

12. admin

Status: down 1

13. welcome

15. 666666

Status: new

16. 15.abc123

Status: unchanged