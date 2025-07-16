Trump successfully convinces Coca-Cola to bring back 'real' cane sugar in US drinks: 'It’s just better!'

In a bubbly announcement Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump relayed that Coca-Cola agreed to use "real" cane sugar in Coke sold in the United States.

The president, who installed a Diet Coke button in the Oval Office, relayed the sweet news on Truth Social.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!"

While Mexican Coca-Cola, made with cane sugar and packaged in glass bottles, is still imported into the U.S., it is a rarity that often comes with a hefty price tag.

In the 1980s, the giant swapped cane sugar, which came with high tariffs, for high-fructose corn syrup — which was made cheaper in the U.S. due to corn farming subsidies.

The switch back to cane sugar could prove costly for the company, with increased manufacturing costs and a shorter shelf life.

However, it appears a refreshing relationship blossomed between then-President-elect Trump and Coca-Cola Company chairman and CEO James Quincey in January, when Quincey presented Trump with a commemorative inauguration-themed Diet Coke bottle.

At the time, a Coca-Cola Company spokesperson told Fox News Digital the pair met to discuss Coca-Cola's contributions to the U.S. economy.

In February, Quincey announced the company may have to consider using more plastic bottles due to Trump’s 25% tariff on aluminum imports.

While noting the tariff-induced price increase was not "insignificant," he said it would not "radically change" the business.

In addition to the nostalgic and arguably better taste of Coca-Cola made with cane sugar, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called for the elimination of processed foods.

It is unclear if Kennedy supports the proposed switch to cane sugar, which comes with its own set of health risks including weight gain, heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

It is also unknown if the new recipe will still include high-fructose corn syrup, or be a complete switch to cane sugar.

The Coca-Cola Co. and HHS did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

