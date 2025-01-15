Coca-Cola CEO presents Trump commemorative inauguration-themed Diet Coke bottle

Coca-Cola Company chairman and CEO James Quincey presented President-elect Donald Trump with a special bottle of Diet Coke ahead of the upcoming inauguration.

Trump's affinity for Diet Coke is well-known.

"The Coca-Cola Company has a tradition of creating commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in celebration of U.S. presidential inaugurations, dating back to 2005. James Quincey, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, met with President Elect Donald Trump to present a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke and to highlight Coca-Cola's contributions to the U.S. economy," a Coca-Cola Company spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"With over 60 bottling partners, we generate $58 billion in U.S. economic activity and support 860,000 jobs annually. This meeting reinforces our commitment to strengthening America's economic future."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump team for comment on Wednesday, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

"A limited quantity of Diet Coke bottles commemorating the 47th President of the United States— which will not be available for sale — will be distributed to the White House, as well as inauguration events," the Coca-Cola Company notes on its website.

The New York Times suggested in 2017 that Trump imbibed a dozen diet cokes per day.

Years before his first presidential bid, Trump declared in a 2012 tweet, "I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke."

Two days later Trump tweeted, "The Coca Cola company is not happy with me--that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage."

Trump, who made history as the second U.S. president to win election to non-consecutive terms, will be inaugurated on Monday.