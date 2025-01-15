Expand / Collapse search
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola CEO presents Trump commemorative inauguration-themed Diet Coke bottle

Trump's affinity for Diet Coke is well-known

Coca-Cola Company chairman and CEO James Quincey presented President-elect Donald Trump with a special bottle of Diet Coke ahead of the upcoming inauguration.

Trump's affinity for Diet Coke is well-known.

"The Coca-Cola Company has a tradition of creating commemorative Coca-Cola bottles in celebration of U.S. presidential inaugurations, dating back to 2005. James Quincey, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, met with President Elect Donald Trump to present a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke and to highlight Coca-Cola's contributions to the U.S. economy," a Coca-Cola Company spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle is seen on display.

The first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle, gifted to President-elect Donald Trump by the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey, is seen on display. (Credit: x/ @margomartin)

"With over 60 bottling partners, we generate $58 billion in U.S. economic activity and support 860,000 jobs annually. This meeting reinforces our commitment to strengthening America's economic future."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump team for comment on Wednesday, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

"A limited quantity of Diet Coke bottles commemorating the 47th President of the United States— which will not be available for sale — will be distributed to the White House, as well as inauguration events," the Coca-Cola Company notes on its website.

Donald Trump and James Quincey sit together as Trump holds up the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle.

President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey. (Credit: x/ @margomartin)

The New York Times suggested in 2017 that Trump imbibed a dozen diet cokes per day.

Years before his first presidential bid, Trump declared in a 2012 tweet, "I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke."

Two days later Trump tweeted, "The Coca Cola company is not happy with me--that's okay, I'll still keep drinking that garbage."

Left: Donald Trump; Right: Can of Diet Coke

Left: : Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall on January 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa; Right: Can of Diet Coke from Coca Cola on artificial grass surface outdoors, San Ramon, California, (Left: Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Right: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Trump, who made history as the second U.S. president to win election to non-consecutive terms, will be inaugurated on Monday.