Trader Joe's recalls premade salad with undeclared milk allergen

Hundreds of people who purchased a prepackaged Trader Joe's salad may be at risk of unknowingly having an allergic reaction to cheese that made its way into the meal instead of onions.

Certain packages of Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to a recall from the business.

About 500 units of salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of Parmesan cheese crumbles instead of a packet of crispy onions, the recall said.

Though no adverse health effects have been reported, those who are lactose intolerant may experience bloating, diarrhea, gas, abdominal pain and cramping, or nausea after eating the incorrectly labeled food.

Those who purchased the salad should check to make sure "use by" codes do not list April 28, 2025, or April 29, 2025.

The salads were sold in 18 states, including: Alabama, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Salads that qualify for the recall can be returned to a neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.