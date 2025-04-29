Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Food and Drinks
Published

Trader Joe's recalls premade salad with undeclared milk allergen

Trader Joe's salad recall caused by packaging 'mistake'

close
Whipped's general manager Hannah Keller explains how the alternative ice cream treat benefits both people and the planet. The shop first opened in 2019 in New York City. video

Oat milk ice cream shop, which opened in 2019, is going strong in NYC

Whipped's general manager Hannah Keller explains how the alternative ice cream treat benefits both people and the planet. The shop first opened in 2019 in New York City.

Hundreds of people who purchased a prepackaged Trader Joe's salad may be at risk of unknowingly having an allergic reaction to cheese that made its way into the meal instead of onions.

Certain packages of Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to a recall from the business.

GM RECALLS NEARLY 600K VEHICLES WITH 6.2L V8 OVER RISK OF POSSIBLE ENGINE FAILURE

Trader Joe's Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon was recalled.

Trader Joe's Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon may contain an undeclared milk allergen. (Trader Joe's / Fox News)

About 500 units of salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of Parmesan cheese crumbles instead of a packet of crispy onions, the recall said.

Though no adverse health effects have been reported, those who are lactose intolerant may experience bloating, diarrhea, gas, abdominal pain and cramping, or nausea after eating the incorrectly labeled food.

A signage on a shopping cart at Trader Joe's

A signage on a shopping cart at the Trader Joe's. The popular grocery chain is recalling a premade salad with undeclared milk allergen. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FDA ISSUES URGENT NATIONWIDE RECALL OF BREAK SOLD IN US FOUND WITH ‘GLASS FRAGMENTS’

Those who purchased the salad should check to make sure "use by" codes do not list April 28, 2025, or April 29, 2025.

The salads were sold in 18 states, including: Alabama, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Shopping bags at Trader Joe's

Those who are lactose intolerant may experience bloating, diarrhea, gas, abdominal pain and cramping, or nausea after eating the incorrectly labeled food, the company said. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Salads that qualify for the recall can be returned to a neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.