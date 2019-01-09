Trader Joe's ranked top US grocery store chain

Trader Joe’s is the preferred grocery store destination for U.S. consumers for the second consecutive year, according to an analysis by consumer data science firm Dunnhumby.

Using survey data from 7,000 U.S. households, the firm ranked the country’s top 55 grocery store chains based on seven criteria points – price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts and speed of shopping. Stores with the best combination of financial performance and positive consumer sentiment scored the highest marks.

“Trader Joe’s is a prime example of a retailer making trade-offs in order to deliver superior value, and it has earned them the top spot in our rankings two years in a row,” the report said. “With its small format, lack of digital shopping and limited national brand offering, the retailer focuses on speed of in-store shopping and having a rich private brand offering. This bricks and mortar only, private brand approach minimizes costs and keeps prices low, allowing them to pad margins and reinvest in customer service, product quality and in-store experience.”

Costco Wholesale ranked second on Dunnhumby’s overall Retail Preference Index (RPI), followed by Amazon, H-E-B, Wegmans Food Markets, Market Basket and Sam’s Club. Amazon scored best among grocery chains in terms of digital operations, while Wegmans outpaced rivals in terms of quality of goods and shopping experience.

To track financial performance, Dunnhumby conducted a statistical analysis of benchmarks such as market share and sales per square foot.

The firm noted that top-performing grocery chains are “mostly non-traditional grocers” with specified product and store offerings.

The top 13 U.S. grocery store chains can be viewed below.