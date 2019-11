Toy industry, safety org fight over which products pose a threat to kids

The toy industry is dismissing a safety group’s annual worst toys list as misleading and needlessly frightening to parents.

Continue Reading Below

The Toy Association says World Against Toys Causing Harm doesn’t run safety tests on the toys.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGERS NOT MEATLESS ENOUGH FOR THESE VEGANS SUING BURGER KING: REPORT

In contrast, the industry trade group says all toys sold in the U.S. must meet more than 100 “rigorous safety tests and standards” by law.

The association represents most of the toy makers named on WATCH’s list. It also suggests parents buy toys from reputable stores and online sellers.

A high-powered Nerf gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping the list released Tuesday by WATCH.

The Massachusetts-based nonprofit has been issuing the lists ahead of the holidays for more than four decades.

LOW INTEREST RATES PROVIDE TAILWIND TO CONSUMERS: BANK OF AMERICA CONSUMER BANKING HEAD

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled its list Tuesday at a Boston children's hospital.

A Nerf gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys making a consumer safety group's annual list of worst toys for the holidays.

A realistic toy machine gun, the Pogo Trick Board, a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants also made the list.

The Massachusetts-based nonprofit says many of the products present choking, eye and other safety hazards found in poorly designed toys.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It also cites the products for having inconsistent and inadequate warning labels.

The industry trade group The Toy Association didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. In the past, it has dismissed the list as biased and inaccurate.