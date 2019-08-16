Wyndham rewards top 10 PGA Tour players with big purse

After Wyndham Worldwide announced plans to split the company in 2017, it explored ways to identify with their business customers. They found a connection in a partnership with the PGA Tour.

As part of that partnership, Wyndham split a $10 million dollar bonus among professional golfers who finished in the top 10 in the FedExCup regular season.

“We came across the tour as an opportunity and it is such a wonderful partnership because their values match very closely to our values. We give back a lot to community. We believe in being invested in the community and that's with the tour is as well,” Wyndham Hotels & Resorts chairman Stephen Holmes told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Brooks Koepka clinched the top spot in the 2019 Wyndham Rewards Top 10, raking in $2 million. Second place finisher Rory McIlroy earned $1.5 million. Tenth place finisher Jon Rahm took home $500,000.

The top 10 finished like this:

Brooks Koepka Rory McIlroy Matt Kuchar Xander Schauffele Gary Woodland Patrick Cantlay Dustin Johnson Paul Casey Webb Simpson Jon Rahm

"These guys ... have been working very hard for a year, and if they don't get into the playoffs and do well, they don't get acknowledged by that financially," Holmes said.

He believes the program will “get bigger and better as time goes by.”

