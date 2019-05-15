PGA Championship: Tiger Woods' career winnings, purse, other key facts to know

Tiger Woods will look to continue his resurgence on Thursday when the world’s best golfers tee off at the PGA Championship, an event where he has won more prize money than any other player since 1969.

The major tournament is Woods’ first event since he won the Masters and its $2.07 million winner’s share in April. Woods enters the PGA Championship with 15 career major victories, more than any other golfer except for Jack Nicklaus.

"This is not only a big golf course, but this is going to be a long week the way the golf course is set up and potentially could play,'' Woods told reporters, according to ESPN. "This could be a hell of a championship.''

Woods’ victory at the Masters capped a lengthy comeback in which overcame a variety of physical ailments and personal issues to win his first major since 2008. President Trump awarded Woods the Congressional Medal of Freedom at a ceremony earlier this month.

The 2019 PGA Championship runs Thursday through Sunday at the vaunted Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. FOX Business breaks down the money and key facts for this year’s PGA Championship below.

Tiger Woods’ career winnings

A four-time winner at the PGA Championship, Woods has earned $7.3 million in prize money at the event during his career, according to PGA.com. He has walked away with an average payday of roughly $384,000 for his 19 appearances at the tournament.

By comparison, Rory McIlroy, the next-winningest golfer at the PGA Championship in terms of prize money, has earned about $4.6 million over 10 appearances.

A rich purse

While PGA Championship officials have yet to officially announce the purse at this year’s event, last year’s prize money totaled $11 million. In addition to its status as one of golf’s four major tournaments, the PGA Championship is one of the sport’s most lucrative events.

Reigning champion Brooks Koepka earned $1.98 million last year.

Date change

For decades, the PGA Championship was held in August and the last of golf’s annual slate of major tournaments. Starting this year, the tournament was moved up to May as part of an effort by the PGA to condense its schedule and wrap up its season earlier.

The field

The field at this year’s PGA Championship includes several former champions and some of the highest earners in the event’s history. Aside from Woods and the defending champion Koepka, McIlroy ($4.6 million in event earnings), Phil Mickelson ($4.3 million), Jason Day ($3.8 million) and Jason Dufner ($2.7 million) are all expected to play.