Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Toblerone chocolate bars losing Swiss mountain logo: reports

Toblerone packaging to say 'established in Switzerland' rather than 'of Switzerland'

close
FOX Business' Lydia Hu speaks to Dessert Ladies CEO Geraldine Keough about the rise in food and cocoa prices on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Inflation breaks hearts on Valentine's Day with soaring chocolate prices

FOX Business' Lydia Hu speaks to Dessert Ladies CEO Geraldine Keough about the rise in food and cocoa prices on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Toblerone chocolate bars will soon no longer have their iconic Matterhorn mountain peak on their packaging, due to the brand's U.S. owner moving some production outside of Switzerland, reports say. 

"Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung reported that Mondelez International Inc., which produces the triangular treat, is changing the design of the mountain depicted on the cardboard wrapper so as not to violate the Swissness Act," Bloomberg states. 

The company reported announced the plans last year to move some of the triangular treat's production to the Slovakian capital of Bratislava to cut costs. 

The packaging design is changing as well, to a "modernized and streamline mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic," a Mondelez spokesperson told the newspaper.

VICTORIA’S SECRET TO BRING BACK FASHION SHOW AFTER 4-YEAR HIATUS

Three toblerone bars laid on top of other Toberlone bars in a store

Toblerone chocolate bars are seen in the shop in Sentilj, Slovenia on September 11, 2021. Their packaging will be getting an update so they will not violate the "Swissness Act" of 2017. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rather than reading "of Switzerland," the packaging will state "established in Switzerland."

The changes are being credited to the company not wanting to violate Switzerland's "Swissness Act," enacted in 2017, that prohibits national symbols and Swiss crosses on the packaging of products that do not meet Swissnesss criteria. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"The new 'Swissness' legislation therefore strengthens protection for the 'Made in Switzerland' designation and the Swiss cross. It helps prevent and curb their misuse, so that the value of the 'Swiss' brand can be preserved in the long term,"  the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, states.

The Toblerone factory in Bern, Switzerland will remain open, but it is not certain what changes in production might take place there, Scripps reports. 