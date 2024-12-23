Need to buy a last-minute Christmas gift? Here are key retail hours

Christmas Eve can be a busy day for many Americans as they get ready to celebrate the holiday.

For some, that means shopping trips for groceries, gifts or other purchases.

The times that consumers will be able to visit stores on Christmas Eve can depend on the company and the location.

That being said, wholesale retailers Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club will plan to have their doors open on Christmas Eve.

BJ’s Wholesale Club said its holiday hours will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, for Sam’s Club, members will have until 6 p.m. to shop, the retailer’s website said.

PERSONAL FINANCE GURU DAVE RAMSEY WARNS OVER ‘MIND-BLOWING' CHRISTMAS DEBT

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, will similarly run until 6 p.m., according to reports.

The 1,900-plus stores that Target has are welcoming shoppers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the retailer announced in mid-November.

Christmas Eve shoppers also have multiple choices when it comes to grocery store operators.

Kroger customers can largely expect their local stores to offer shopping as they typically do, according to USA Today.

Aldi stores "operate limited hours" on Christmas Eve, the chain said on its website, adding that "specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator."

"Albertsons Companies’ banner stores and pharmacies including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Randalls, Shaw’s, Vons and Tom Thumb will be open on Christmas Eve at reduced hours," a spokesperson told FOX Business. "Many of those banner stores and pharmacies, including Jewel-Osco, Randalls, Shaw’s and Tom Thumb will be closed on Christmas Day. Select Albertsons, Safeway, ACME and Vons stores that are open, will have adjusted hours. We recommend that customers check with their local store and pharmacy before visiting during the Christmas holiday."

Publix said online its locations "will close at 7 p.m." on Tuesday. Its footprint includes nearly 1,400 supermarkets in eight states.

"Many of our stores open for modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day," Amazon-owned Whole Foods said on its website. "Check your local store page for details."

HAVING A CHRISTMAS GATHERING THIS YEAR? THE FEAST WILL COST MORE THIS YEAR

Swathes of other retailers are also operating on Christmas Eve.

For instance, Best Buy locations will stay open until 7 p.m. local time on Dec. 24, it said in a recent press release. Hours for most Dick’s Sporting Goods locations will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consumers have an 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. window to shop at Macy’s stores on Christmas Eve. JCPenney is opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. For Kohl’s, "most" of its locations will have 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, TJ Maxx will offer shopping from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense locations. It also noted shoppers "should visit our retail stores’ websites for more details on a specific store."

Scores of Americans celebrating Christmas

Millions of Americans are celebrating Christmas this year.

Nearly three quarters of American consumers celebrating Christmas have plans to get together with family and friends, according to a Numerator survey.

HOW YOU CAN GIVE THE GIFT OF STOCKS THIS CHRISTMAS TO GET LOVED ONES STARTED ON THEIR INVESTMENT JOURNEY

Some 70% will hand out presents to loved ones as part of their festivities, the survey found.

Other popular celebrations include decking their residences out in festive decor, cooking and having people over, Numerator reported.