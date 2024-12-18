Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey warns over 'mind-blowing' Christmas debt

The average American will spend more than $2,000 this holiday season, according to study

close
Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Federal Reserve possibly cutting interest rates and how Americans can avoid overspending during the holidays.  video

Dave Ramsey optimistic on economy as Fed weights cutting interest rates: 'Heading in the right direction'

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Federal Reserve possibly cutting interest rates and how Americans can avoid overspending during the holidays. 

Holiday spending is putting a big strain on American wallets and leaving some in debt well past the holiday season; however, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said "mind-blowing" debt can be avoided.

"The average over the last several years has been that people pay their credit card debt from Christmas into May," The Ramsey Solutions personality shared during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. "So it takes them about half the year to come back, and because they don't plan for Christmas… it sneaks up on them like they move it or something." 

According to a study conducted by Achieve, the average American will spend more than $2,000 for the 2024 holiday season, breaking down the outflow of cash into travel and holiday spending on hosting parties, food, clothing, and other gifts.

STOP OVERSPENDING OVER THE HOLIDAYS AND START THE NEW YEAR OFF FINANCIALLY STRONG

Another recent survey by CouponBirds indicated that parents will spend an average of $461 per child and that 49% of parents will go into debt to pay for this Christmas. 

holiday shoppers

Ramsey Solutions' Dave Ramsey says "you won't overspend" if you stick to a Christmas budget. (Getty Images)

The Ramsey Solutions personality balked at the amount of money shelled out for the season while explaining that the holiday should not come as a shock, and that spending for it should be planned out. 

"Those numbers are mind-blowing when you look at the averages there. That's a lot of money going out," Ramsey added, "all in the name of happiness comes from stuff, and it doesn't."

He also weighed in and agreed on advice from fellow expert, Ramsey Solutions personality and daughter Rachel Cruze, who suggested making a list of people to shop for and noting how much to spend on each.

close
FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti details the holiday shopping season on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’ video

Over 180M shoppers expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday: NRF

FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti details the holiday shopping season on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’

"You know, I'm old, and I met a guy from the North Pole," the expert joked. "He said ‘make a list and check it twice,' so Rachel's right."

Ramsey followed up by expanding on his daughter's suggestion: "If you do that, and you put a name beside it, and then you total up those dollar amounts, you have what's called a Christmas budget."

"If you stick to that, you won't overspend," "The Ramsey Show" host remarked.

close
National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay reacts to the latest report that holiday spending is expected to reach $989B this year.  video

Retailers are in a ‘good place’ to meet all of consumers’ wishes this holiday season

National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay reacts to the latest report that holiday spending is expected to reach $989B this year. 

The money guru pointed out what he sees as problematic with the holiday season – not taking a shot at Christmas itself – but referring back to the spending issues.

"The problem with Christmas is not that we enjoy buying gifts for someone else. That's a wonderful thing," he reassured. "The problem is we impulse our butts off, and we double up what we spend because the retailers make all their money during this season."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ramsey concluded by advising shoppers to be wary of retailers and to not be ensnared by their marketing strategies.

"They're great merchandisers," he warned. "They're great at putting stuff in front of us that we hadn't planned to buy."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

close
Ramsey Solutions personality Jade Warshaw breaks down the latest economic data that shows consumer credit card debt is piling up amid a jump in spending.  video

It is time for Americans to ‘pay the piper’ with their mounting credit card debt: Jade Warshaw

Ramsey Solutions personality Jade Warshaw breaks down the latest economic data that shows consumer credit card debt is piling up amid a jump in spending. 