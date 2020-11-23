These stores will be open on Thanksgiving

This story will be continuously updated

Continue Reading Below

Last-minute shoppers will still be able to hit the stores this Thanksgiving.

Retailers including Target and Walmart are closing their doors this year on Thanksgiving Day to give employees a much-needed day off amid a resurging coronavirus pandemic, select retailers and grocers will remain open.

Although, consumers are encouraged to call ahead to check their local store as hours will vary by location.

THESE STORES WILL BE CLOSED ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Here is the list of stores open this Thanksgiving Day:

7-Eleven: Although the company typically serves customers 24 hours, seven days a week, store operations on Thanksgiving Day will vary by location.

Big Lots: Most Big Lots stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Consumers are urged to check their local store for hours of operations.

CVS: Most locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, including the pharmacy. A "large number" of stores will be open with regular hours, although some will also operate with reduced hours. It is recommended that shoppers call ahead to confirm hours with their local pharmacy.

Dillons: All stores will be open until 4 p.m., but pharmacies will be closed.

Dollar General: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, stores within Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts will close.

Kroger: All stores will be open until 5 p.m. However, pharmacies will be closed.

The Giant Company: Giant stores, including Giant and Giant Heirloom Markets, will be open until 3 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed.

Walgreens: Most locations will be open and operate under normal hours but pharmacies will be closed, according to USA Today.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Wegmans: All stores, excluding those in Massachusetts, will close at 4 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. The company's location in Brooklyn will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

All Massachusetts stores will close at 12 a.m. on Thursday and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Whole Foods: Most stores will be open under "modified hours," according to the company's website. Customers are encouraged to look up their local store for hours of operation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS