These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Some retailers are closing the doors to their stores on Thanksgiving Day this year to give workers a break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although many retailers have done so in the past, an increasing number of stores are beginning to latch onto the trend.

The decisions to do so effectively ends the longstanding tradition of letting shoppers get a jump-start on the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday.

This may come as a hit to retailers -- now faced with a unique holiday season -- who have capitalized on the day in the past. Experts say an even bigger nightmare, however, would be if retailers had to re-close during the last three months of the year, a time when companies depend on gaining significant profit off of holiday shopping.

Here is the list of stores that will close on Nov. 26:

Best Buy

Dick's Sporting Goods (including its Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream store locations)

Lowe's

Macy's

Pottery Barn

Rejuvenation

Target

Walmart

West Elm

Williams-Sonoma

The Associated Press contributed to this report.