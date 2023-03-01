Expand / Collapse search
Texas siblings arrested in organized retail theft of scented candles, police say

Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from store in Lake Worth, Texas

Two siblings in Texas were arrested Monday after stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local business, authorities said.

Destiny Goynes, 22, and her 19-year-old brother, Dexter Goynes, were taken into custody after more than $2,000 in merchandise, including dozens of scented candles, were stolen from a store in Lake Worth, the local police department said.

Officers responded to the theft in progress and intercepted the suspects’ vehicle as it was making its getaway, the Lake Worth Police Department said. 

After the driver refused to stop, police said a brief chase ensued.

stolen scented candles

Scented candles were among the more than $2,000 in merchandise stolen from the local business in Lake Worth, Texas, police said. (Lake Worth Police Department / Fox News)

The chase ended after a few minutes when the suspects’ vehicle lost control and crashed into a field near the 3100 block of Dakota Trail.

Police said three people ran from the vehicle. 

Destiny Goynes and Dexter Goynes

Destiny Goynes, 22, and her brother, 19-year-old Dexter Goynes, were arrested in connection to the retail theft, police said. (Lake Worth Police Department / Fox News)

Destiny Goynes was captured immediately while two other suspects initially got away.

Despite scouring the neighborhood with a K-9 team and police helicopter, officers could not locate the outstanding suspects. That is, until an alert citizen reported to police that they had spotted one of the suspects running.

Dexter Goynes arrested

Police said Dexter Goynes was arrested after a brief chase on foot. (Lake Worth Police Department / Fox News)

Officers responded to the scene and chased the suspect on foot, catching and arresting Dexter Goynes.

The third suspect was not immediately arrested.

All the suspects are expected to be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Detectives from five law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate similar crimes in nearby cities that may be connected to the Goynes siblings, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.