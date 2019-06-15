Target suffering mass cash register outage, leaving frustrated customers

article

Target customers nationwide were “unable to make purchases” on Saturday after checkout systems across the country crashed, the company confirmed.

Continue Reading Below

In a tweet, Target said that it’s “aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores.”

“Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience,” the company wrote. “We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Shoppers took to social media to share pictures of long lines in stores across the U.S.