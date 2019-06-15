Old Navy’s $1 flip flop sale returns with chance to win $24,000

article

Old Navy fans can rejoice Saturday because the retailer’s $1 flip flop sale is back - with a chance to win $24,000.

The retailer has offered its customers a chance to win $24,000 if they find the golden flip flops that are hidden in select stores and online. Old Navy gave some tips to its shoppers saying to look in the store and at eye level.

“You don’t have to get on your hands & knees to see them,” a statement on the site read.

Old Navy will also give customers a free pair of flip flops to every purchase of $24 and over made before noon.

The “One Dolla Balla Flip Flop Sale” is available for select styles and a limit of 5 pairs was allowed with every online transaction. There is a limit of 10 pairs for in-store purchases.

Earlier this year, Gap Inc. announced it will separate Old Navy into its own publicly-traded company and create a new firm house to the remaining brands in its portfolio, including Gap and Banana Republic. Gap will also close 230 stores across the country over the next two years, a decision expected to cost roughly $625 million, as well as some Banana Republic stores.

Fox Business’ Joe Williams contributed to this report.