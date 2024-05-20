Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Target
Published

Target reduces prices on 5,000 products as high inflation persists

Target already reduced the price on 1,500 goods

close
 'The Claman Countdown' panelists Michael Feroli and Alan Knuckman discuss Berkshire's touchpoint on the economy and home ownership. video

Retail sales and spending are solid in the economy: Michael Feroli

 'The Claman Countdown' panelists Michael Feroli and Alan Knuckman discuss Berkshire's touchpoint on the economy and home ownership.

Target is cutting prices on 5,000 popular products in an effort to attract more customers despite ongoing financial challenges, the company announced Monday. 

By reducing the prices on household essentials from groceries like milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit, vegetables, yogurt and coffee to diapers, paper towels and pet food, consumers will collectively save consumers millions of dollars, Target said. 

Target said it has already cut prices on 1,500 items and that "thousands more price cuts" will take effect over the course of the summer.

"Target routinely adjusts its prices to ensure it is competitive within the markets it does business," Target said. 

WALMART CFO SAYS 'MANY CONSUMER POCKETBOOKS' ARE BEING STRETCHED AS HIGH INFLATION PERSISTS

It's the latest company to announce price cuts for its products in recent weeks to help consumers that are still being squeezed by inflation. 

Target self-checkout register

A customer at the self-checkout kiosk in a Target store in the Queens borough of New York, on May 16, 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last week, Walmart executives told analysts on an earnings call that its rollback count is up. Rollbacks refer to temporary price reductions on goods. 

U.S. Walmart CEO John Furner specified that the company has nearly 7,000 rollbacks across the store. In April, the grocery rollback count was up 45% year over year. 

ALDI CUTTING PRICES ON HUNDREDS OF ITEMS TO FIGHT 'STUBBORN INFLATION'

Earlier this month, discount grocer Aldi announced it was passing along $100 million in savings by slashing prices on more than 250 items through Labor Day. 

A Target store

An employee pushes Target Corp. shopping carts outside a store in Emeryville, California, on Feb. 28, 2020.  ( David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target and continues to create severe financial pressures for most U.S. households. 

In April, inflation climbed 3.4% from the same time last year, down from the 3.5% reading in March. While inflation has fallen considerably from a peak of 9.1%, progress has largely flatlined since the summer. 

The Census Bureau reported last week that retail sales in April were unchanged from March and up 3% from the prior year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The softer pace of spending is due in part to consumers being selective and prioritizing retail purchases," National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said.

Target

Still, he noted that "consumers remain willing to spend, keeping the economy afloat despite fatigue from stubbornly high inflation for services and higher interest rates."

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report. 