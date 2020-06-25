Target expanding fresh food, groceries for curbside pickup

Target is adding groceries to its list of curbside pickup items as more Americans look for safer ways to shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant will add hundreds of fresh and frozen food items like bread and milk to its same-day pickup at more than 400 stores by July so customers can conveniently and safely shop online and pick up from a distance to avoid crowded stores, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday.

Target is expanding food offerings in categories like dairy, its bakery, meat and frozen items in addition to 750 new produce items and household staples like paper towels and canned items. The big-box store also plans to expand the food pick-up offerings at more than 1,500 of its locations by the end of the year.

Grocery stores nationwide have ramped up contactless grocery efforts, competing with the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Sam’s Club announced plans to roll out its own curbside pickup service where shoppers order online or via the club’s app and pick up items on the same day at nearly 600 of its warehouse locations by the end of the month. And Kroger hired more e-commerce employees to support its expanded non-contact delivery service and contact-free payments in stores.

Consumers are taking note of health and safety upgrades. A recently released Consumer Health & Safety Index report from marketing research company Ipos Group compared safety the protocols supermarkets across the country are taking during COVID-19 and found that customers were most satisfied with changes made at Whole Foods, Costco and Trader Joe’s, among others.

