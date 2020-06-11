Expand / Collapse search
Target bumps up dividend 3% despite coronavirus pressure

Target's quarterly payout is now 66 cents per share

By FOXBusiness
Valuable dividend stocks aid retirement planning: UBS financial adviser

UBS financial adviser Tracy Byrnes says people should watch their bond portfolios and 'stay the course' when adding more assets to their 401(k) accounts.

Target Corp. took a rare step on Thursday to reward shareholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discount retailer raised its quarterly dividend by 3 percent, from 64 to 66 cents per share. The increase has the Minneapolis-based retailer on track to deliver a dividend hike for a 49th straight year.

TGTTARGET CORP.120.75+0.75+0.62%

With the increase, Target became part of a small group of companies, including Apple, Costco and Johnson & Johnson, that have increased their payout to shareholders since the outbreak began.

A number of others, including Boeing, Delta Air Lines, Ford and Macy’s have either reduced or eliminated their dividends in an effort to preserve cash as stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 ground business to a near standstill.

Target last month reported its first-quarter profit fell 64 percent from a year ago to $284 million as total revenue jumped to $19.37 billion amid a 141 percent spike in online sales. Comparable sales were up 11 percent as customers made fewer, bigger trips.

Target shares fell 6.4 percent this year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.26 percent.